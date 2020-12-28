  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan gets philosophical about friendship and life as the year comes to an end

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan began the last week of the year on a philosophical note. On Monday, Big B tweeted from his verified account reminding us of the value of old friends in our life.
Amitabh Bachchan gets philosophical about friendship and life as the year comes to an endAmitabh Bachchan gets philosophical about friendship and life as the year comes to an end
"Make new friends, but Keep the old. Those are silver, these are gold," he wrote.

The 78-year-old actor also offered a suggestion on how to tackle the challenges that life throws at us. "We can't always choose the music life plays for us, but we can choose how we dance to it," he wrote in a separate tweet.

Bachchan's fans responded by sharing their opinions.

"That's so true Sir ji... We have to dance beautifully as per the music suggested by God Almighty.. How best we do depends on us.. Only at the end of the day it is Happiness that matters.. Be always Happy n blessed Sir ji," wrote a fan.

"How true it is! The truth! What we give is what we get... And no one is to blame for anything. We are responsible for our own life, for our own reality. In any most difficult situation, there is a choice. And we make this choice ourselves," commented another user.

On the work front, Big B has a busy year ahead with upcoming films like "Chehre", Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", Ajay Devgn's "Mayday" and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

