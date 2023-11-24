Amitabh Bachchan gifts 50 Crore worth Mumbai bungalow Prateeksha to daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda; Report

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. According to a report, Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his Mumbai bungalow Prateeksha to his daughter. The bungalow is worth rs 50 crore. Read below to know all the details.

Amitabh Bachchan gifts Mumbai bungalow Prateeksha to daughter Shweta

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan have reportedly gifted their Mumbai bungalow Prateeksha to their beloved daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

As per the records obtained from Zapkey.com, The Bachchan family incurred a combined stamp duty of ₹ 50.65 lakh for the two works. The indicated market value of the bungalow stands at ₹ 50.63 crore.

The property is spread over an area of 16,840 square feet and the official documentation was carried out on November 8, 2023.

As per current housing regulations and guidelines, the transfer of residential properties from owners to their rightful legal heirs requires a nominal stamp duty of ₹200 along with a metro cess of 1% per deed.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

The veteran actor recently wrapped up the first schedule of Thalaivar 170 alongside Rajinikanth. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. He also appeared in brief cameos in Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher and in Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

