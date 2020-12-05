Amitabh Bachchan gives a bewildered look in his latest PICS and his expressions cannot be missed

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share his amazing pictures and what has caught everyone’s fancy is his expressions that are hard to miss. Take a look.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is truly the Shahenshah of Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. Besides winning our hearts with his power-packed performances in films, Big B has our hearts on social media too. From cherishing old memories to dropping unseen pictures, the Sholay actor leaves no chance to make his fans adore him even more. He also unleashes his quirky and hilarious side on the internet. And, in his latest post, it is difficult to take our eyes off him owing to his expressions.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the superstar shared his two pictures with hilarious expressions. He captions the pictures as, “my bewilderment gives way to a tremulous sense of the unbelievable ...” In the monochrome photo, he can be seen taking a close-up with his mouth wide open. Another photo shows Amitabh striking a perfect pose as he looks on the other side. One simply cannot miss his dapper looks and intense expressions. Interestingly, many of his ardent fans have dropped love-filled comments on the photos. One said, “Waah waah” while another wrote, “Big fan sir.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Big B is regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. In his career spanning over 50 years, he has given many blockbusters. The Baghban star will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with and . He also has Jhund and Chehre in the pipeline. He is also ruling the television industry by hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

