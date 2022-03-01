Amitabh Bachchan gives clarification on his ‘heart pumping’ tweet which left fans worried

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated with his daily life. On February 27, last Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope (sic).” The cryptic tweet left his fans in a tizzy and they flooded the social media with 'get well soon' messages. On March 1, Big B took to his blog post and clarified the tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan penned a lengthy blog post explaining that he was worried about Chelsea in Finals and was also concerned about the Ukraine-Russian crisis. The veteran actor wrote, “So last night Tweet .. was concern and heart-throbbing for the concern of our team Chelsea in the Finals and the R/U situation.”

The superstar also expressed concern over how things can be interpreted differently. He added, “Words written spoken or expressed have developed into a language never seen before .. the paucity of expressive communication in times of its rapid individual presence in the lives of 7 billion, has made it inevitable .. so when the express occurs, it has the capability to be interpreted in various ways that do not necessarily convey the meaning of the way they were expressed .. and so the blockchain that follows thereafter leads on to circumstances, much like Chinese whispers, into an unprecedented dialogue that, in all fairness never did occur or happen.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the sports drama ‘Jhund’. Big B will also appear alongside Ajay Devgn in Maidaan which is slated to release on June 3 this year.

