Amitabh Bachchan gives a fitting reply to a troll who said 'I hope you die with this Covid'

Amitabh Bachchan wrote an open letter to haters who have wished him ill about his health and well-being. See Big B's fitting reply below.
17234 reads Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan is recuperating after testing positive for coronavirus in the hospital, but the legendary actor is also keeping up his blog up-to-date. The legendary actor who rarely addresses trolls on social media, did so on his blog. Big B wrote an open letter to haters who have wished him ill about his health and well-being. He began by writing, "They write to tell me... 'I hope you die with this COVID'". 

Giving a fitting reply, Amitabh wrote, "Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!

".. If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!! .. all I shall say to them is .. ‘ठोक दो साले को ‘ 

Big B concluded his letter by saying, "May you burn in your own stew!!"

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed with emotion as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya get discharged from hospital

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Dont worry. only now we are getting to know about your true colors.So your followers will reduce.

