Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas being praised in a unique way; PIC

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Dec 06, 2021 07:54 AM IST  |  3.4K
   
Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas being praised in a unique way; PIC
Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas being praised in a unique way; PIC
Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bob Biswas. The film has been winning hearts and the actor has been accolading a lot of praises for his performance as Biswas. Well, right after the movie was released, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his Twitter handle to praise his son. Today, yet again he seems to be a proud father as he shares a picture of a billboard that promotes Bob Biswas in a unique way. 

Taking to his Instagram handle Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of a Billboard of Bank Of Baroda. On the billboard, it was written ‘BOB world’. This filled the veteran actor with a lot of pride and he shared his happiness with all his fans and followers. Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, “ये तो जग ज़ाहिर है रे जनता जनार्दन होती है रे, अब तो पूरा world कहे रे, ये किसी companion की नहीं होती रे !!!” The moment Amitabh posted this picture, his comments section was filled with love and praises for Abhishek Bachhan. Indeed fans have been loving Bob Biswas and this billboard is proof of it. 

Take a look: 

Recently in an interview, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that the ladies of his family, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Nanda are quite reserved with their comments as they don’t like to say anything that will not come true. So they like to keep quiet till the film comes out.  

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwarya Rai ‘allowed’ him to act after marriage, thanks her for nurturing Aaradhya

Advertisement
Credits: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Comments
User Avatar