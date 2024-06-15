Amitabh Bachchan gives shout-out to global rendition of Abhishek Bachchan's Dus Bahane; says 'admiration for your continued efforts'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has worked with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Paa, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Needless to say, the father-son duo share great camaraderie in movies, and their sweet bond translates quite well on-screen.

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan often express their affection for each other on social media. Now, the 81-year-old veteran actor has praised his son, Abhishek, on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan shares global rendition of Dus Bahane

On June 15, Amitabh Bachchan shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter) in which a group of singers can be seen crooning a rendition of Abhishek Bachchan's Dus Bahane, the song featured in the film, Dus. The clip shows some foreigners singing the soulful version of the track for a couple, and the crowd cheers them up.

In his tweet, the megastar acknowledged the global rendition and appreciated his son, Abhishek for his "efforts".

"All over the place in the World...Bhaiyu...love and admiration for your continued efforts...and more to come that are already in the pipe line..." the tweet reads.

Abhishek Bachchan's fan club had originally posted the video on X. Big B had reposted it on the platform.

"Nearly two decades of the iconic song #DusBahane and this beautiful rendition has filled us with nostalgia!" reads the tweet of the fan club.

Check out Big B's tweet here:

More about Dus Bahane

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Dus Bahane, featured Zayed Khan, Raima Sen, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty. Playback singers KK and Shaan crooned the original track.

Dus Bahane was recreated as Dus Bahane 2.0 in Baaghi 3, the third installment of the Baaghi franchise, in 2020. The remixed version starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani sang the recreation.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's work fronts

Amitabh Bachchan is now gearing up for Nag Ashwin's directorial venture, Kalki 2898 AD. He will play the role of Ashwatthama in the movie. Kalki 2898 AD also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has Housefull 5 and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film in the pipeline.

