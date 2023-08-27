Amitabh Bachchan gives shout out to Indian men's 4×400m relay team; rebukes commentators for neglecting big win

The Indian men’s 4×400 relay team has been receiving praise after achieving a historic milestone by qualifying for the World Athletics Championship final for the first time. They secured second place as they finished behind the USA. After the historic win, Amitabh Bachchan praised the Indian men's 4×400 relay team for their exceptional performance. A while ago, Big B gave a shout-out to the team while rebuking the commentators for neglecting to acknowledge India’s outstanding accomplishment.

Amitabh Bachchan gives shout out to Indian men's 4×400m relay team

On August 27, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and congratulated the Indian men's 4×400 relay team for qualifying for the World Athletics Championship final for the first time. But the megastar also rebuked the commentators for not mentioning India's accomplishment.

Big B tweeted, "and India .. JAI HIND .. !!!! congratulations from the entire WORLD .. and just hear the commentary .. not a word for the Indian Team .. all about the 3rd and the 4th .. when we have made to the qualifiers by coming a very very close 2nd .."

Have a look:

Speaking about The Indian men’s 4×400 relay squad, the team included Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh. This accomplishment saw the Indian team setting a new Asian record with a time of 2.59.05 seconds during the semi-finals. They surpassed the previous record held by a Japanese team.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The 80-year-old actor is set to feature on the big screen in the pan-India film Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.