Amitabh Bachchan gives shoutout to 'Bhaiyu' Abhishek Bachchan for Ghoomer: 'Amazing how you adapt characters'

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to release his sports drama Ghoomer on August 18, and his father, Senior Bachchan, is in awe. The Shahenshah of Bollywood recently retweeted one of the posters from R Balki's directorial and shared that he has seen a few shots from the film, expressing his amazement at his son's acting.

Amitabh Bachchan showers love on son Abhishek Bachchan for Ghoomer

There’s no doubt that Senior Bachchan and Junior Bachchan share a beautiful bond and fans have often expressed their love for the father-son duo. Recently, the Gulabo Sitabo actor took to Twitter to cheer for his son for his upcoming film Ghoomer. The actor wrote, “Bhaiyu .. my love and wishes for GHOOMER .. seen a few shots and it is amazing how you change and adapt characters in tune with the subject of the film .. my prayers and wishes (red heart emoji) always .. love.” Have a look:

In the poster which Senior Bachchan retweeted, the Manmarziyaan actor is seen standing behind his co-star Saiyami Kher, who is playing a lead role of a differently-abled woman. Abhishek also took to Twitter to share a picture of the poster and wrote, “Sport is what makes life worth living. #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!” Have a look:

Saiyami Kher unveiled a new poster of Ghoomer on Instagram

Saiyami Kher, who made her debut in Bollywood via Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, will now be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ghoomer. The actress took to Instagram to share a new poster of her upcoming film and also revealed that the trailer will be launched on Thursday. In the poster, Abhishek is seen holding a red leather ball in his hand and Kher is seen copying his technique. In the caption, Kher wrote, “Taqdeer se taqraa. #GhoomerTrailer out tomorrow! #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August.” Have a look:

On July 31, Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a motion clip in which he says, “Logically, ek haath se koi desh ke liye khel sakta hai? No. Lekin yeh life na logic ka khel nahi hai, magic ka khel hai. [Can someone play [cricket] with one hand for the country? No. But this life is a game of magic and not logic]” Have a look:

Alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi will also be seen in key roles.

