Amitabh Bachchan gives twist to his traditional leather black shoe with a sports one; Neena Gupta REACTS

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, had a little accident recently. He fractured his toe and is still recuperating from it. He took to his blog to share pictures about the same and also wrote that he went to KBC 13 shoot with camouflage shoes for the fractured toe. He also posted pictures from the shoot of the quiz-based reality show's Navratri episode. Well, today, he gave an update about his toe and mentioned that he is not comfortable wearing the traditional leather black shoe.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Bollywood megastar shared a picture of him wearing a white suit paired with black colour regular sports show. He writes, “When the traditional black patent leather shoe gets replaced or is fractured by the soft toed wear .. because that is the only entry that a fractured toe can conceive. PARDON the effusive vocabulary .. it’s the early after the late before.” Actress Neena Gupta also reacted and wrote, “They look good and happening.”

Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned his fractured leg on his blog and wrote, “.. and do pardon the shoes .. the toe be not in any improved form to enter the hallows of a regular leather shoe with the formed toe .. these are soft at the front end and give space for the toe - the fractured toe - to find a comfortable resting place and allow me the liberty of a restricted walk.”

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, he has several films in the pipeline. Big B will be seen next in Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Besides these, he also has The Great Man, Mayday, The Intern, and Jhund lined up.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals son Abhishek’s surprise for Aishwarya Rai on Karwa Chauth & it’s fully filmy