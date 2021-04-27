Amitabh Bachchan goes the creative way while Abhishek Bachchan appeals all to mask up amid COVID 19 surge

Amid the second wave of COVID 19 in India, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to appeal to fans to stay at home. The father-son duo urged everyone to keep their masks on amid the current spike.

Owing to the second wave of COVID 19 in India, several stars are using their social media platforms to raise awareness about following the protocols in place to protect themselves from the virus. Joining them, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a creative fan art on social media to raise awareness about wearing a mask amid the COVID 19 spike. While Big B went the creative way, Abhishek Bachchan opted for a more direct approach to remind people about staying at home.

Taking to his social media handles, Mr Bachchan shared a creative photo where his fan-made his picture wear a mask. In the creative photo, we could see Big B all masked up. Sharing the photo on Twitter and Instagram, Mr Bachchan captioned the photo in Hindi and wrote, "अनुशासन , प्रार्थना ... उद्धार ! (Discipline, prayer, generosity) Seeing the photo, fans understood the message the senior star was trying to send across. A fan wrote in the comments, "Please Take Care Of Ur Health N Be Safe."

On the other hand, Abhishek also reminded everyone using his Twitter handle to stay at home and mask up. He tweeted, "Please stay at home. Stay safe. #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe."

Abhishek has been constantly urging everyone to follow COVID 19 protocols amid the surge in cases. While Big B had revealed a few weeks back on his blog that he along with all other members of the family had taken the vaccine, Abhishek was the only one left to take it as he was out of town for a shoot. In 2020, Big B, Abhishek, and Aaradhya successfully beat COVID 19 and since then, have been taking all precautions to keep it at bay.

