Amitabh Bachchan greets fans with folded hands outside Jalsa; son Abhishek Bachchan takes part

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom across all age groups. It is the love of these thousands of fans and well-wishers that they flock outside the legend’s Jalsa bungalow every Sunday evening to catch his glimpse. Keeping up with the weekly ritual, a while back, Big B yet again treated his fans by waving to them while he was accompanied by son, Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa while accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan

Today, on February 11, keeping up with the tradition of Sunday meet-o-greet with his fans, legendary star Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his Jalsa bungalow and treated fans with his glimpse. In the video shared by the paps, the celebrated star stood outside his bungalow beamed wide smiles, and waved at his ardent fans gathered outside his bungalow. The video gives a peek into overjoyed fans hooting outside the Jalsa.

The Mahanayak of Bollywood also acknowledged the fans with folded hands and raised hands. He flashed the thumbs-up sign and folded his hands repeatedly as his fans clicked pictures and recorded clips. He also leaned forward, pointed at the people standing far away, and waved at them several times. In addition to this, his son Abhishek Bachchan was seen standing on the balcony as he witnessed the heart-warming moment.

The video shared by the paps features Big B carrying an all-black look as he sported a black hoodie paired with black track pants and a red armband to meet his fans. On the other hand, Junior Bachchan was seen in a red printed hoodie.

Diving into Amitabh Bachchan's work-front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the dystopian action film, Ganapath led by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film couldn’t do many wonders at the box office.

Furthermore, Big B has an exciting lineup of projects including the long-awaited sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 A with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. He also has Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84. He will also be reuniting with megastar Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan. The sequel of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra with him in the role of Guruji is also in the pipeline.

