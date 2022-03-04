Amitabh Bachchan has presented my emotions perfectly, still can't believe it: Vijay Barse on Jhund.

Nagraj Manjule's Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan hits theatres today and the film has already lapped up praise in early critic reviews. Based on the life of Slum Soccer founder and football coach Vijay Barse, Jhund features Big B in the leading role along with a bunch of first-time boys and girls who form the core of the film. In a recent interaction with Times of India, Vijay Barse revealed that he has already watched Jhund and is thoroughly impressed by Manjule's work.

He was also all praise for his favourite actor Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking to TOI, an ecstatic Barse said, "It’s the biggest day of my life. I still can’t believe it, I have seen the movie. I must say director Nagraj Manjule has covered every moment of my life in these three hours. Nothing has been left. Amitabh, my favourite actor, has presented my every emotion just perfectly."

He further added, "It was a great experience to see Amitabh as myself on screen I realized many times that the way he expressed Vijay Barse was exactly what I felt at that particular moment of my life." Despite the big event, Barse will continue with his coaching of young footballers through the week.

"This journey continues and will continue even after the movie. No doubt, the movie is a milestone in my life. But slum soccer is the mission,” remarked Barse.

Jhund releases in theatres across India on 4 March.

