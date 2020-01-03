Amitabh Bachchan has THIS super tough Hindi name for selfie; Find Out

Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter to share a black and white selfie and also a Hindi version of the word. Read on to find out.

Selfie, as we know, is one of the common photo styles that we all almost click on a daily basis. Since its inception, people have been going crazy with this photo phenomenon and there is no stopping. Not just commoners, celebs too share their fun and cool selfies on social media. Taking selfie game to a new level, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a black and white self-portrait and also revealed that he has Hindi version word for it.

The actor who is quite active on social media, especially on micro-blogging site Twitter. In the picture, Senior Bachchan is giving major winter vibes as he wore a beanie. He wrote," T 3599 - .. at times it is worth the while to look into the mirror .. a selfie of the self .. SELFIE hindi version व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र व द य स ह उ स च वदय सह उसच : Transliteration: 'Vaday Sah Oosach'."

T 3599 - .. at times it is worth the while to look into the mirror .. a selfie of the self .. SELFIE hindi version

व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र व द य स ह उ स च वदय सह उसच : pic.twitter.com/0VzRVX3w9B — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2020

For the unversed, the actor was in the news when he was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. He could not attend the National Award ceremony in Delhi. However, later, President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to him in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The actor is already honoured with the Padma Shri( 1984), Padma Bhushan (2001) and Padma Vibhushan (2015) for his contributions to arts and cinema. On the work front, the actor was last seen Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, he will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jafry's Chehre, Tamil movie Uyarndha Manithan and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

