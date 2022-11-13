Amitabh Bachchan hesitates to go to Yaarana director Rakesh Kumar's funeral; Here's why

Rakesh Kumar known for his work in Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch, Mr. Natwarlal, and Yaarana passed away on 10th November in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. A prayer meeting in his memory will be held today on 13th November in Andheri, reported Times Of India. Rakesh Kumar is survived by his wife and two kids. Now, Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with the late filmmaker in many movies, took to his blog on Saturday and penned an emotional tribute. He also revealed that he is hesitant to go to this funeral.

Amitabh wrote: "Rakesh Sharma, first AD to Prakash Mehra on ‘ZANJEER’ .. then independent director for other PM ( prakash mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country ) films .. and singularly - Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana, et al .. and such great camaraderie on sets and else where, socially, during events and Holi. One by one they all leave..But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget .. his sense of screen play and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth..and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety.. "

Amitabh Bachchan says he's hesitant to go to Rakesh Kumar's funeral

Further, Amitabh continued: "A most affable and kind hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced..! No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral .. for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered.. !"

Amitabh Bachchan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is basking in the success of Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Next, he is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema in Project K directed by Nag Ashwin alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The Cheeni Kum actor also has the Hindi remake of the American movie, The Intern with Deepika Padukone in the lead.