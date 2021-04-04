Amitabh Bachchan hilariously pokes fun at Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli by cracking jokes in latest Insta post

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to quirkily crack a joke about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to entertain fans with his quirky sense of humour. The veteran actor has always been witty, something which is evident from his social media posts. Big B doesn’t hold back from sharing jokes and fans absolutely love that about him. Today, the actor took to his Instagram handle share a picture of himself. In the photo, he can be seen donning a colourful hoodie. While the picture was enough to get netizens excited, the caption truly stole the show.

Big B used puns to crack a hilarious joke and fans couldn’t stop laughing. The actor started off the message saying, “Rang abhi tak utara nahin : और त्योहार के चुटकुले बंद नहीं हुए ।“ and further went on to poke fun at fellow actors and Virat Kohli in an adorable way. He penned, “With due respects to Anushka and Virat .. ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : अनुष्का के पास विराट खोली है। !” Since the word ‘Kholi’ rhymes with Virat’s surname and also means ‘house’ in Marathi, the actor quirkily played with words to make all his fans crack up.

Take a look:

Netizens were certainly impressed by Big B’s comedic skills and went in the comments section to drop the laughing emoji. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is prepping for Ayan Mukherji directorial Brahmāstra which also stars , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Ranbir resumed working on the fantasy film after recovering from Covid-19; however Alia recently took to social media to announce that she has tested positive and is self-quarantining at home.

Also Read| Ekta Kapoor drops PIC with Amitabh Bachchan as her film 'Goodbye' starring him, Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×