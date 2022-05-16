Amitabh Bachchan hits back at trolls for calling him 'buddha': I pray no one insults you when you grow old

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. The actor frequently informs his fans about his current projects and personal life via social media or his personal blog. Big B is currently basking in the success of his recently released thriller film, Runway 34, in which he essayed the role of a lawyer named Narayan Vedan. It also starred Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

Recently, on Sunday, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor took to his Facebook account and sent good morning wishes to his fans and followers. While Big B's fans were quick to flood the comment section with sweet wishes, but, some of the social media users trolled the actor and also criticised him for waking up late. Soon after, the actor gave savage replies to the netizens who trolled him.

A user commented in Hindi and said, "Don't you think you have wished a good morning very early?" to which the Bhoothnath actor replied, "I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise." While, another user called him a 'buddha' and said, "Abey Buddhe dopahar ho gaye (It’s afternoon you old man).” Big B gave a befitting reply and wrote, “I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old.”

Another user also taunted the actor for consuming alcohol at night and therefore he woke up late. Amitabh being the savage that he has always been, responded with a reference to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem and said, “I do not drink, make others drink Madhushala."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Baghban actor has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Ayan Mukerjee's directorial, Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, which is scheduled for a release on September 9. Apart from this, Big B also has Goodbye, Uunchai, The Intern, and Project K.

