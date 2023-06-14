Amitabh Bachchan holds baby Shweta and Twinkle Khanna in priceless throwback pic; His caption steals attention

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is often seen treating fans with interesting trivia and funny anecdotes from the sets. He even shares updates about his whereabouts on his blog. Today, he took to Instagram and shared a priceless childhood picture from his daughter Shweta Bachchan's birthday. Interestingly, he is seen holding baby Shweta and Twinkle Khanna in his arms.

Amitabh Bachchan drops throwback picture with baby Shweta Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna

In the black and white picture, Big B is seen sporting a cute hat at Shweta's birthday. He is seen mirroring his daughter's expressions while baby Twinkle seems to be clueless. The veteran actor shared the picture and wrote a hilarious caption with it. He wrote, "So this be Twinkle Khanna in white, on left & Shweta on Shweta's birthday .. Twinkle now married to Akshay Kumar, ... Shweta, my daughter married to Nikhil Nanda, Mother to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda ,who is stepping into his first movie .. Twinkle here looking circumspect .. Shweta has just scored a GOAL .. !!!" Have a look:

After he shared the post, Shweta instantly dropped a comment on it. She wrote, "Very funny !!!" Nimrat Kaur commented, "Adorable!!" Huma Qureshi dropped red heart emojis. Even fans were seen reacting to the sweet memory. A fan wrote, "Quite a pic Amit,...precious indeed. Two beautiful, wonderful ladies starting early in their acting progress under ur supervision. Adorable all. Lovely memories. Thnx for sharing. Good day n God bless all." Another fan wrote, "Very nice sir. beautiful memories."

Meanwhile, Shweta's son Agastya Nanda jetted off to Brazil recently for an event. He is all set to make his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film will release this year on Netflix.

On the work front, Big B will be soon seen in Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. He also has Section 84 in the pipeline.

