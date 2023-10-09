Amitabh Bachchan humorously takes jibe at fashion sense of today's generation: 'Ye aajkal ki peedhi ka...'

Amitabh Bachchan is easily one of the biggest superstars of the nation. Apart from his towering on-screen presence, Big B is also known for his social media presence and his wit. Recently, his sense of humor was on full display in an Instagram post where the actor took a dig at the younger generation's fashion sense.

Today, on October 9th, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a picture collage as he is waving at his fans gathered outside his residence. In the caption, the Sholay actor wrote how someone pointed out that his trouser strings were visible. Bachchan, in response, took a funny jibe at the fashion sense of today's generation. He wrote: "तस्वीर देख कर किसी ने कहा कि , भाईसाहेब , आपका नाड़ा लटक रहा है ; हमने कहा, भईसाहेब, नाड़ा नहीं , ये आजकल की पीढ़ी का fashion लटक रहा है ..~ ab (someone told me after looking at the picture 'brother, your trouser strings are hanging.' So I said, brother, its not the trouser strings but the fashion sense of today's generation that's hanging.)"

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 41 years of meeting his fans outside his house

Last month, Big B took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share a video to celebrate 41 years since his fans gathered outside his house to meet him. He wrote, "This Sunday .. 41 years ! Every Sunday ! Can never have enough emotion or words for this gratitude and love ." On most Sundays, the superstar greets his hundreds of fans outside Jalsa in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Workwise, Bachchan is currently hosting the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15. He was last seen in a special appearance in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. He will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's dystopian action thriller Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release theatrically on October 20 this year. Apart from that, he will also star in the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani and it will be released in 2024.

