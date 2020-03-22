Amitabh Bachchan impressed with the spirit of Indian citizens for following Janata Curfew
Taking to his Twitter, Big B hailed the spirit of Indian citizens.
He wrote: "One plea , one instruct, one invocation, one implore .. AND a nation is in discipline !
"WE OBSERVE A COUNTRY SHUT DOWN ! what an exemplary example we have set for the entire World .. for the safety of each other ..
WE ARE ONE , WE ARE UNIQUE ..
WE ARE INDIA..JAI HIND."
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020
Not only this, Big B even shared a video to show the lanes are empty and no one is coming out of their homes.
"Marine Drive, Mumbai this morning... this is what 'National Discipline' means. Jai Hind, " Amitabh captioned the video.
Before Janata Curfew, Big B along with other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh, came together for a special video to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.
