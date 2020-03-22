  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan impressed with the spirit of Indian citizens for following Janata Curfew

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is impressed by the enthusiasm with which all of India has been observing Janata Curfew on Sunday, and following due health guidelines in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
Mumbai
Taking to his Twitter, Big B hailed the spirit of Indian citizens.

He wrote: "One plea , one instruct, one invocation, one implore .. AND a nation is in discipline !

"WE OBSERVE A COUNTRY SHUT DOWN ! what an exemplary example we have set for the entire World .. for the safety of each other ..
WE ARE ONE , WE ARE UNIQUE ..
WE ARE INDIA..JAI HIND."

Not only this, Big B even shared a video to show the lanes are empty and no one is coming out of their homes.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Marine Drive, Mumbai this morning .. this is what National discipline means .. JAI HIND !!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

"Marine Drive, Mumbai this morning... this is what 'National Discipline' means. Jai Hind, " Amitabh captioned the video.

Before Janata Curfew, Big B along with other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh, came together for a special video to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.

Credits :IANS

