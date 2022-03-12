Amitabh Bachchan impresses Navya Naveli Nanda as he's 'still movin and shakin' in new still from Uunchai

Among the megastars in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan continues to astound his fans with his zeal to kill it in films with his performance even now. The senior actor often leaves his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda impressed by his work updates and this is exactly what happened on Saturday. As Amitabh Bachchan shared a still from his upcoming film Uunchai's song shoot, Navya Naveli Nanda rushed to comment on it. Uunchai is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared the still in which he could be seen shaking a leg with his cast and crew including Danny Denzongpa as well. He is seen wearing a traditional cap with formal attire as he grooved to the beats of the song with everyone. Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Still movin ‘ and shakin ‘ … errr … the bones," with laughter emojis in the end. Reacting to her dada's photo, Navya was in awe. She dropped a hi-five emoji in the comment section and cheered for him.

See Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai still:

Recently, Mr Bachchan had shared another still from the same song shoot and it left fans in awe about the film. Anupam Kher also had shared several photos with all his co-stars from the film when he wrapped it up. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra, UUnchai is backed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film has also been shot in Nepal with all the stars.

