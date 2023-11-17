Amitabh Bachchan in a dilemma over attending the World Cup 2023 finals: 'Jaun ki naa jaun'

The hopes of passionate Team India cricket fans were fulfilled as the men in blue secured a win in the exciting World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the match to show their support for the country including Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rajinikanth, and Madhuri Dixit among others. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan did not watch the game, and he jokingly suggests that this might be the reason for the Indian team's victory. Now, the megastar is in a confusion whether he should watch the finals or not.

Amitabh Bachchan in a fix whether he should watch the World Cup Finals or not

The Indian cricket team performed excellently, securing a place in the finals of the current Cricket World Cup. After the remarkable victory, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan shared a lighthearted comment on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that the Indian team won because he did not watch the game. In his 4831st tweet, the actor wrote, “when i don't watch we WIN !”

Check out his tweet!

Now, the megastar is in a dilemma whether he should watch the World Cup Finals on Sunday, 19 November or not since, the last time he didn’t watch the match, India won. Even though the veteran actor hasn't directly mentioned the World Cup, given his previous tweet he is likely talking about that. In his 4832nd tweet, Sr. Bachchan wrote, “Ab soch raha hoon jaun ki na jaun !”

Take a look!

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Besides being a veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan is a passionate sports enthusiast who enjoys expressing his views on social media. Over his extensive career spanning decades, Big B has delivered numerous outstanding films such as Brahmāstra, Pink, Piku, Satyagraha, and more.

In 2023, Amitabh Bachchan had a brief appearance in his son Abhishek Bachchan's movie Ghoomer and played a significant role in the action film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Currently, the veteran actor is actively involved in the filming of several projects, including The Umesh Chronicles, the bilingual film Kalki 2898 AD, and Butterfly. He is also thrilled to be a part of the Tamil-language film Thalaivar 170 alongside senior actor Rajinikanth.

