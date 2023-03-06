Amitabh Bachchan in pain after an injury on Project K set; Big B reveals he has ‘flown back home’

Amitabh Bachchan has suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming film Project K. The megastar informed fans about the same via his blog, in which he wrote that he was shooting for an action scene for Project K in Hyderabad, when he got injured. Big B shared his health update, revealing that his rib cartilage is broken, and that the right rib cage suffered a muscle tear. The shoot was canceled after Big B was injured, and he was flown back to Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after he gets injured on Project K set

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot.” Big B shared that he consulted a doctor and did a CT scan at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, post which he has ‘flown back home’ to Mumbai.

“Strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan. He further shared that all his upcoming work and projects have been either suspended, cancelled, dropped or postponed for the moment until he heals.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is resting at Jalsa after being injured on Project K set

Amitabh Bachchan wrote that while he is able to move a bit for essential activities, he is mostly resting and ‘generally lying around’ at his home Jalsa. He further informed fans that he will be unable to meet his fans at Jalsa this evening. “It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming .. All else is well .. “ wrote Big B.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the pan-Indian film Project K also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is expected to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.