Amitabh Bachchan indulges in late night musing as he shares a new PHOTO; Check it out

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to impress us with his unique social media posts. Check out another one of them that he has recently shared on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan is frequently active on social media and loves to share varied posts with his fans from time to time. Needless to say, Big B’s posts have always created a buzz in the media. That is because he is known for sharing thoughts, and at times, hilarious posts on his handles. The Shehanshah of Bollywood also enjoys a huge fan base on social media and the reason behind the same is quite obvious. He also pens thoughts on his personal blog.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the Brahmastra star has shared a new post on Instagram in the middle of the night. He has also shared a picture of himself sitting in a chair while looking at the other side with a huge light source pointed towards him. Amitabh Bachchan has once again shared a rather thoughtful caption along with the same that reads, “when you wait in the admired company of he that created it ..”

Check out the post shared by the superstar below:

Right now, Big B is busy hosting the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He began shooting for the same immediately after having recovered from COVID-19. Not only the superstar but his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law , and Aaradhya also contracted Coronavirus a few months back. However, the good news is that all of them have recovered now and are hale and hearty. Talking about the megastar, he has a few interesting projects lined up that include Brahmastra, Chehre, and Jhund.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls fond memories with Abhishek Bachchan as he shares THEN & NOW pictures with him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×