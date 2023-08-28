Amitabh Bachchan invites West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to his residence; details inside

Amitabh Bachchan is an industry unto himself. With a career spanning several decades, he is a true blue superstar of the century. In the 80s, he is still active and continues to do movies, appearances, and reality shows. He is also known for his baritone voice and charming personality. Recently, it has been reported that Big B plans to invite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Amitabh Bachchan invites Mamata Banerjee for tea

According to ANI, Mr. Bachchan has invited the West Bengal CM for tea at his residence in Mumbai. She will be reaching Mumbai on August 30, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. However, her purpose for the visit is to attend the third meeting of the Opposition Front, India which will take place in the financial capital. The meeting is slated to take place between August 31st and September 1st.

The Bengal CM shares a good rapport with Sr Bachchan and his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan. In 2022, Big B attended the opening ceremony for the inaugural Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). At the event, Banerjee openly advocated his name for Bharat Ratna. She said, "Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uncchai. Post that, he made a special appearance in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer which starred Sayami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan. He will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's action thriller movie Ganpath which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Apart from this, he has Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. It is a bilingual big-budget pan-Indian project that also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. There are also reports that Big B might be doing a project with Shah Rukh Khan after many years. The veteran actor has also sung a song for the Kannada film Butterfly, which is a remake of the 2014 Bollywood movie Queen.