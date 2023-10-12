Amitabh Bachchan is 'filled with unending gratitude’ to see love and affection from fans on 81st birthday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 yesterday, and his birthday was nothing less than a celebration. While his family members such as Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others dropped lovely posts on social media to wish Big B, his fans gathered outside Jalsa in massive numbers to celebrate his special day. Big B greeted his fans outside Jalsa yesterday, and now, he has also shared a post on Instagram, thanking them for their endless love and affection.

Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed with love and affection from fans on 81st birthday

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to post a collage of two pictures. One showed Big B greeting his fans outside his bungalow Jalsa with folded hands, while another picture showed a massive number of fans standing in a line with a huge banner that read, “Happy Birthday Shri Amitabh Bachchan sir.” In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he is extremely blessed and filled with unending gratitude for the love that his fans have showered him with.

“This love and affection it beyond any effort to repay it .. blessed and filled with unending gratitude,” wrote Big B.

Check out his post below

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a blog post, in which he wrote how overwhelmed he is with love from everyone, and that their blessings are his reason to survive and work. “When the overwhelm is overwhelming, it is the most difficult task to express those sentiments ..The blessings from all are my reason to survive and work .. and may I ever be worthy of these blessings,” wrote the Shahenshah of Bollywood.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes his father Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account to post a lovely picture of him and Amitabh Bachchan. In his caption, he called his father his ‘idol, hero, inspiration and best friend’. He penned a short yet sweet caption that read, “My idol, my hero, my inspiration and my best friend! Happy 81st birthday, Pa. Love you and always got your back.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dropped a lovely picture of her daughter Aaradhya posing with Big B, and wrote, "(heart emoji) always (evil eye emoji) God Blesssss."

ALSO READ: 'Keep running and inspiring us': Shah Rukh Khan extends warm birthday wish to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan