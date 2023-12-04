Amitabh Bachchan is joined by Naina Bachchan's son during Sunday darshan at Jalsa; here's what happened next

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest actors not just in Bollywood but the whole nation. The superstar has habitually met and greeted his fans every Sunday at his home Jalsa in Mumbai. Recently, he was joined by the son of his niece Naina Bachchan. Taking to social media, Big B shared a collage picture of himself and his niece's son.

Amitabh Bachchan joins niece Naina Bachchan’s son during Sunday fan meet

Today, on December 4th, Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a collage from his usual Sunday meet with fans at Jalsa. The Sholay actor was joined by his niece Naina Bachchan's son. In one picture, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen walking while holding hands with him. In another pic, Big B is waving hands at his fans outside his residence. The caption beautifully described what exactly happened when Tau and Nana went to see what happened at the Jalsa gate. Bachchan wrote the entire thing in Hindi and in a poetic manner.

Naina Bachchan is the daughter of Amitabh's younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan. She is married to actor Kunal Kapoor who has appeared in Rang De Basanti.

Check out his post!

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to fans

In September, Big B took to Instagram to inform that it has been 41 years since he started greeting his fans outside Jalsa in Mumbai. He shared a video featuring fans gathered outside his house to celebrate. The caption read, "This Sunday .. 41 years ! Every Sunday ! Can never have enough emotion or words for this gratitude and love .."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh has been currently hosting the popular gameshow Kaun Banega Crorepati. He was recently seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film turned out to be a critical and commercial dud. He will be next seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film will be released in 2024. Apart from that, he is also collaborating with Rajinikanth on a Tamil film called Thalaivar170.

