Amitabh Bachchan is overjoyed at India’s historic Oscar win: A recognition long overdue

It was indeed a historic moment for India yesterday when we won not one but 2 Oscar awards at the 95th Academy Awards. On the one hand, RRR’s Naatu Naatu won an award for Best Original Song and on the other hand, Elephant Whisperer won an award for Best Documentary. Yesterday social media was buzzing with happiness and pride as India won 2 awards. Many celebrities took to their social media handles to congratulate the films and one of them was Amitabh Bachchan who reacted on his Twitter and his blog after the historic win.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to India’s Oscar win

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and expressed his joy over India’s historic Oscar win. He wrote in Hindi that India has planted its flag abroad and called it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience. Big B also took to his blog and expressed his joy and mentioned that India won and got its long-overdue recognition. He also wrote a long note about India and its achievement. In the end, the Piku actor concluded by writing, “a long way to go .. but I do believe a small section of society does and has believed in all that is being expounded within and without ..."

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Amitabh Bachchan has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He has Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India film Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Apart from this Big B will be seen in the original Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Intern.

