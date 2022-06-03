Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan Anniversary: Big B thanks fans for wishes, Navya Nanda drops endearing photos.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary today. The couple have been flooded with wishes on social media and Big B took to Twitter to than all of them. The legendary actor who continues to have a massive fan following on social media and otherwise, shared a photo from his wedding as he marked the special day. Big also thanked his fans in advance for all the love that has been pouring.

Amitabh Bachchan, "I want to thank everyone for all the love and wishes that have been expressed on Jaya and my wedding anniversary. It would be impossible to respond to everyone, that's why consider this as my thank you."

Meanwhile, the couple's granddaughter Navya Nanda also showered love and wishes on them. Taking to her Instagram Story, Navya shared a couple of classic photos that featured the lovebirds over the years. Dropping heart emojis, she wished them, "Happy Anniversary."

Check it out:

