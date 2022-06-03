Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan Anniversary: When Big B revealed why he didn't believe in love at first sight

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are clocking 49 years of togetherness today. The couple, who tied the knot in 1973, are parents to two famous kids - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, as well as doting grandparents to Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. It all started in the 70s when the two promising actors were all set to work together in filmmaker's Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi.

When the couple clocked 25 years of their anniversary, they had appeared together on Simi Garewal's show. In a candid interview with the talk show host, Big B and Jaya Bachchan had opened up on their first impressions of each other. While Amitabh Bachchan was smitten by her beauty and eyes, it was quite the opposite for Jaya Bachchan.

First Meet

Revealing how he was fascinated after seeing Jaya’s photograph, Amitabh Bachchan said, "I inquired after her and they gave me a lowdown on her. It came to pass that Hrishi da (Hrishikesh Mukherjee) had cast her for Guddi. It kind of got me excited about the prospect of working with her because she came with huge credentials. I went on the set (Guddi) and that’s when I met her for the first time."

He further candidly added, "When I saw her photograph, I liked her eyes. I saw that traditional-conservative blend that I thought that I would be searching for in my future wife. When I met her I realised that along with that came several other Guddis, the pun is unintended! I said fine, this is it."

However, for Jaya Bachchan it was quite the opposite. She revealed, "When I first met him, I saw danger. I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of a lot of people that I’ve known, could dictate things to me and I allow him to do that."

Explaining, she said, "(But) It’s not like he would dictate things to me, it’s just that even if he said something to me mildly, I’d do them. I’d want to please him. That’s something that does not come to me easily and naturally, to want to please people."

Love at First Sight

When asked if it was love at first sight for the couple, Jaya was quick to say, "Yes, it was, I think so!" Adding that she "needed somebody" like Amitabh Bachchan in life.

However, Big B did not believe in love at first sight. Explaining his stance at the time, he said, "Love at first sight is a connotation that has been so badly abused, in spoken word and written word that it’s lost its meaning. So we don’t want to be put in that category."

The couple may have grown on each other overtime but they also shared screen space in films like Sholay, Abhimaan, Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan wishes his Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding with a post; Read