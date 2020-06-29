Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan are joined by grandchildren Aaradhya, Navya, Agastya for perfect fam jam pics

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan dropped throwback photos with Jaya Bachchan and his grandchildren Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda. Not just this, Big B also shared a photo with Abhishek Bachchan.

Among the stars who are extremely active on social media, Amitabh Bachchan’s name shines right at the top. Be it his blog or Instagram or Twitter handle, Big B never fails to keep it updated. From sharing family photos with , Abhishek Bachchan, to dropping old photos with grandchildren , Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda. Well, amid the lockdown, the megastar of Bollywood has been spending time at home with his family and now, he shared some old photos and left fans in awe.

Taking to his social media handles, Big B dropped some old photos with his grandchildren Aaradhya, Navya and Agastya and also one with his son Abhishek Bachchan. In one of the throwback photos from family celebrations, Aaradhya can be seen sitting on Agastya’s lap while they both join Navya, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan for a perfect family photo. The adorable grandparents-grandchildren photo surely gives a glimpse of the sweet bond Aaradhya, Navya and Agastya share with Big B and Jaya.

Big B captioned the photo with Aaradhya, Navya and Agastya as, “Grand children .. Grand parents .... and the arrangement of the metal casts at the back of the picture, have not been deliberately done according to the seating arrangement in front of them .. ..happens.” In another old photo, we can see Abhishek Bachchan striking a cool pose with Big B and little Agastya. He captioned it as, “Father .. Son .. Grandson .. some years ago .. the folded hands are unplanned .. just happened.”

Here are Aaradhya, Navya, Agastya and Abhishek joining Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan for photos:

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 restrictions, Big B was staying at home with Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Jaya. Often, he shared photos while spending time at home. On the work front, Big B will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with and . The shoot of the same was going on back in March 2020, when the lockdown was announced. Brahmastra is produced by and is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

