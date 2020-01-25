Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi and others pose for an EPIC photo

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a photo from his latest shoot where his wife Jaya Bachchan joined him. In the photo, Big B can be seen smiling as he poses with Katrina Kaif, Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Manju Warrier & Reba Monica John. Check it out.

A day back, photos of , Amitabh Bachchan and with Katrina Kaif had gone viral on social media from an ad shoot. Seeing Big B and Jaya together in a frame with Katrina left netizens in awe. While Big B is extremely active on social media and often shares several photos from his shoots and films, this time too, he shared another epic photo with female actors from South industry too. From Regina Cassandra to Nidhhi Agerwal to Manu Warrier to Reba Monica John, all can be seen posing with Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

Big B took to Twitter to share a photo in which all the stars can be seen clad in traditional wear. Katrina is seen sporting an off white lehenga with matching jewellery while Jaya can be seen clad in a hot pink suit. Regina is all smiles in a pista green anarkali while Nidhhi is seen clad in stunning ethnic wear. All the south actresses are elated as they pose on the sets of ad shoot with Bollywood stars Amitabh, Jaya and Katrina.

The Badla actor shared the photo and wrote, “T 3420 - .. and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY !” Not just this, Amitabh Bachchan also praised the South stars' dedication and hard work on his blog. Big B had also shared a photo with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu a day back.

T 3420 - .. and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY ! pic.twitter.com/dA8H6lotT0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

Interestingly, Katrina’s debut film Boom also starred Amitabh Bachchan and once again, the two are sharing the frame for an ad. Meanwhile, photos from the previous shoot between Katrina, Big B and Jaya Bachchan are taking over the internet. On the work front, Big B will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with and . He also will be seen in Jhund and Chehre. Katrina, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her film with titled Sooryavanshi. In the same, she will be seen playing Akshay’s wife. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

