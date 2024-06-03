Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan wedding anniversary: When legendary actress called Big B ‘biggest baby’ of the family

The legendary couple of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, are celebrating their 51st wedding anniversary today. Years back, exactly today, on June 3, 1973, the celebrity couple decided to tie the nuptial knot and take their relationship to the next level. One of the most celebrated couples, the duo is a perfect example of what true love and growing together means in a relationship.

The two have been married for over five decades and enjoy their phase of being grandparents to the fullest. Nevertheless, during an earlier conversation, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress had once called Amitabh Bachchan the ‘biggest baby’ in the family. Read on to learn about the cutesy revelation she made.

When Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan discussed what they fight over

During their early appearance at Karan Johar’s much-loved talk show Koffee With Karan 2, Jaya Bachchan was accompanied by her daughter, Shweta Bachchan. During the conversation, Karan asked Jaya and Shweta what they fight about.

To this, Shweta said, “Everything I think". Upon hearing this response, Jaya smiled and said, “We don’t fight; we get angry.” While Shweta chimed in, “We fight, mumma. Don’t sugarcoat it.” Jaya added, “We bang phones.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Shweta hilariously corrected her mother, stating, “You bang phones. If I bang the phone, mumma will call me and say, ‘You are much younger than me, how can you bang the phone on me?’ and then she will bang the phone.”

Listening to the conversation, Karan hilariously interpreted the situation of Bachchan trying to dominate ‘banging the phone thing.’ In addition to this, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director stated how he thought the men in the Bachchan household were the "quieter members of the family". However, Jaya denied, stating, “Not at all."

Shweta didn’t agree with this, and Jaya surprisingly went on to ask her, “They are quiet? Abhishek is quiet?" Turning towards the show host, she revealed, “Abhishek talks non-stop. He has an opinion on everything.”

Adding on to her mother’s point of view, she went on to state how Abhishek Bachchan is ‘smooth’ and ‘butters up everyone’. In contrast, she finds herself out of the woods as she has an opinion on everything. “When he sits with mumma, he is like, ‘You’re right, mumma’. And when he is with dad, he is like, ‘You’re right, dad.’ He is not offensive. He jumps whenever convenient,” said Shweta.

Jaya Bachchan called Amitabh Bachchan 'biggest baby' of the family

Talking about the men in the family, Jaya Bachchan shared, “The biggest baby takes more attention than anyone else.” When Karan asked if it was Abhishek, Jaya said 'no'. Karan then took Amitabh Bachchan's name, and Jaya smiled and nodded. Shweta also agreed with her.

Isn’t it too cute? Pinkvilla extends its heartiest wishes to the legendary couple on their special day.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday take over Portofino streets in style; PICS