Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan's Anniversary Special: How Zanjeer played key role in power couple’s wedding

As Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary, here’s how the power couple tied the knot in a hush hush wedding.

The showbiz industry in India has given us several amazing jodis over the years. Be it the onscreen pair or the off screen jodi, Bollywood is full of pairs that have won hearts with their sizzling and impressive chemistry. Amid this is Amitabh Bachchan and who happens to the power couple of Bollywood. This couple has not just been among the most popular and hit pairs on the silver screen, but the Bachchan couple never missed a chance to dish out major relationship goals in real life too.

Interestingly, Amitabh and Jaya are celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary today. And while the couple is set to cherish their happy married life on their special day, did you know that their 1973 release movie Zanjeer played a key role in their wedding? Yes! It’s true. To recall, post the stupendous success of Zanjeer, which featured Amitabh, Jaya, Pran and Ajit in the lead, Big B along with his friends including Jaya had planned a trip to London to celebrate the occasion. However, when the Deewar star informed his father Harshvardhan Rai Bachchan about his plan, the latter asked him if Jaya was also accompanying them to London.

Interestingly, it was the time when rumours about Jaya and Amitabh’s love affair were at the peak. So when Amitabh told his father that Jaya will be accompanying the group to London for Zanjeer’s success, Harivansh Rai Bachchan had put forth a condition that they will have to get married before heading for a trip together. Soon the arrangements were made and Amitabh and Jaya had tied the knot in a simple Jaya’s friends’ place in Malabar Hill following which the newlyweds had head to London not just to celebrate the success of Zanjeer but for their honeymoon as well.

Recalling his big day, Amitabh had once written in his blog, “I dress up in formal marriage Indian .. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done .. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding .. the substitute for the tradition horse .. Waiting all set at Mangal, the name of the house on rent on the 7th road JVPD Scheme .. and it begins to drizzle .. neighbours rush out to me .. leave for the wedding now .. the rain is a good omen .. off I went .. wedding over in a few hours .. done .. Mr and Mrs proclaimed .. over !!”

As Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate another year of togetherness, here’s wishing them a very happy anniversary.

