Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's Mili, Rajesh Khanna's Bawarchi and Gulzar's Koshish to get remakes

On Wednesday morning, the remakes of evergreen classics like Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan starrer Mili, Gulzar’s Koshish, and Hrishikesh Mukherjee's musical comedy Bawarchi were announced. The director of Radhika Apte starrer Mrs. Undercover, Anushree Mehta took to social media to make an official announcement. The remakes of these evergreen films will be jointly produced by Anushree and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy of SRS Productions.

Mili, Bawarchi and Koshish to get a modern touch

Big B and Jaya Bachchan's Mili is one of the most loved films. It was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Bawarchi too was helmed by Mukherjee starring Jaya, Rajesh Khanna and others. Koshish, on the other hand, was directed by Gulzar which starred Jaya and Sanjeev Kumar.

Anushree shared a picture with Abir and Raj, and expressed her excitement while announcing the remakes. In her post, she revealed that the cast will be unveiled soon. She wrote, "I am very excited to share the news that @abirsenguptaa & my company @jaadugarfilms has joined hands with @sameer__raj__sippy of @s_r_s_productions to jointly PRODUCE the OFFICIAL HINDI REMAKES of 3 Classic Evergreen Hindi Movies: BAWARCHI (1972) starring Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan & directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. MILI (1975) starring Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan & directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. KOSHISH (1972) starring Jaya Bachchan & Sanjeev Kumar & directed by Gulzar Saab Cast & Crew to be announced soon!" Have a look:

She also shared their statements on her handle and said that they are 'thrilled' to remake their all-time favourite movies in a 'new form and mould'. Anushree and Abir's statement read, "We are absolutely thrilled to be setting upon this magical journey of making three of our all-time favourite movies in a new form and mould. It is a huge responsibility as Koshish, Bawarchi and Mili are celebrated in India and across the globe which have been made by the legendary Gulzar Saab and Hrishi da who have set the standards of filmmaking for generations to come. These are the films we have grown up on and they are the stories that the new generation should also witness; to know our rich cinematic legacy. We endeavour to put our best to live upto the expectations, the responsibility and most importantly remake these films which will touch the audiences hearts far and wide."

Sameer Raj Sippy, grandson of legendary producer NC Sippy and son of Raj Sippy, said the remakes will be shown with a 'newer' and 'modern outlook'. He said, "I feel movies are about defining moments, interesting enough to share with people, and that's why I think it's time we take classic stories and bring them in today's scenario, with a newer and modern outlook. And that's the intention behind revisiting Bawarchi, Mili and Koshish. Coming from a legendary family of film makers, and being inspired by the family business, I now want to continue this legacy that has been handed down by my grandfather, Shri N. C. Sippy, my uncle Romu Sippy and my father Raj Sippy."