Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s secret to a long marriage revealed as they celebrate 50 years today; Find out

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following even today and he might be one of the very few actors of his times who has a long list of movies in his kitty even at this age. Well, talking about his personal life, the megastar is celebrating his 50th anniversary with his wife Jaya Bachchan today. In the glamour world where marriages don’t last long, these two lovebirds have stuck through thick and thin and made sure to love each other till 50 years. Their daughter Shweta Bachchan shared an old picture of the couple and revealed the secret behind their long marriage.

Shweta Bachchan wishes Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan on their 50th anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Bachchan shared a picture of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. In the picture, we can see a very young Jaya and Big B looking at each other with love-filled eyes. The Piku actor is wearing white coloured bell-bottom trousers that he paired with a floral-printed kurta. While Jaya on the other hand is wearing a saree with a beautiful border and she has placed it on her head as well. Sharing this picture, Shweta wrote, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!”

Check it out:

Jaya Bachchan’s work front

Jaya Bachchan will soon be seen on the silver screen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is playing a pivotal role in the film which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan takes a bike ride from a random man to reach work location faster; Navya can't stop laughing