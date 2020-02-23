Amitabh Bachchan jots an emotional post for Shweta Bachchan

  1. Home
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta recently organised her clothing label MxS' first fashion show, and the former is feeling super emotional.
Big B on Sunday took to Instagram and penned a cute post for Shweta. "kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala...love you Mama," Amitabh wrote alongside a collage of his pictures with Shweta.

He also uploaded a few images from the fashion show in which Shweta can be seen teary-eyed. Also, Shweta marked her appearance at the fashion show wearing a denim jacket that had the portrait of her father.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala love you Mama

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Shweta handles MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising.

