Amitabh Bachchan jumps in joy, congratulates Abhishek Bachchan as Housefull 3 turns 8: ‘You be the best’

Time and again Amitabh Bachchan has proved that he is not just a megastar who loves his fans dearly, he is also a doting father who has a special place in his heart for his son Abhishek Bachchan.

As customary, the Piku actor went on social media to express his affection towards his son and share how proud he is of him as his movie created a milestone. Read on!

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates son Abhishek as Housefull 3 turns 8

Back on June 3, 2016, the action-comedy film Housefull 3 was released. Helmed by Sajid-Farhad, it features an ensemble cast of actors like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon, Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff.

As the commercially successful film turned eight a couple of days ago, Abhishek’s father, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate him. He reposted a fan post that read, “Celebrating 8 years of non-stop comedy, entertainment, and @juniorbachchan's unforgettable rap! #8YearsOfHousefull3 #AbhishekBachchan #Housefull #Housefull3 #Comedy #Movie #Bachchan #ABCrew.”

Expressing his delight upon hearing the good news, the Shamitabh actor penned in capital letters, “SUPEEEERRRRB .. YOO HOOOO .. LOOKING DYNAMIC .. ALL THE BEST ABHISHEK .. YOU BE THE BEST , LOVE YOU.”

Check out his post below:

Amitabh Bachchan was called a 'constipated actor', revealed Shekhar Suman

While talking to Bollywood Hungama about being part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and everything in between, Shekhar Suman revealed that in one of the interviews of Big B, the mahanayak revealed that for the first few years when nearly 15 of his films flopped, directors would refer to him as ‘that constipated actor’.

Advertisement

He further added senior actor Shashi Kapoor told him that there were producers who couldn’t work without senior Bachchan later. However, there were also some who would say, ‘Oh my God, this constipated-looking actor has come again looking for work. Throw him out of the set, who allowed him inside?’

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan was tagged 'constipated actor' after several flops; recalls Shekhar Suman aka Heeramandi's Zulfikar