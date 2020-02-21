  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut & other celebs wish their fans on the occasion of Mahashivratri

Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit and other B-Town stars extend their best wishes on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
Mahashivratri is a festival in honour of Lord Shiva. Celebrated annually, it is believed to mark the night when Shiva performs his heavenly dance. According to the Hindu calendar, this year it falls on February 21, 2020. Chanting mantras, fasting, singing prayers, offering milk on the Shiva linga and exchanging thandai, the festival is all about meditation and appeasing Lord Shiva. It is regarded as one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism. While Shiva devotees are engrossed in seeking the highest knowledge of the Shiva element, our B-town celebs too seem to be chanting Bum Bum Bhole as they wish their fans on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee and other Bollywood biggies have taken to their Twitter handles in order to extend wishes on Mahashivratri today. "Har Har Mahadev!!! May Lord Shiva annihilate the injustice and chaos and make the good win over evil!!!" Manoj Bajpayee wrote. Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a picture of Lord Shiva and wrote a few words in the praise of the almighty. 

Check out celebs wishing fans on Mahashivratri:

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video himself singing a song to appease Lord Shiva.

"Lord Shiva fills into us his divine blessings & gives us solidarity to move forward with truth, purity & divinity. A #HappyMahashivratri to all. #HarHarMahadev Let’s spend the night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! #HappyShivratri", Kangana wrote.

