Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Samantha Akkineni, Kriti Sanon & others join COVID 19 relief virtual fundraiser

Celebrities have come forward to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India. A virtual fundraiser will be hosted by Lara Dutta and Shyamal Vallabhjee.

India is witnessing the second phase of the Coronavirus. There is a spike in the cases and people are losing the lives of their near and dear ones. Celebrities like Jonas, John Abraham and many more are trying to raise funds by joining hands with non governmental organisations. And now Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, , Samantha Akkineni, Kriti Sanon and others have come together with the non-profit organisation Give India to raise funds for COVID relief.

This will be a virtual fundraiser campaign which will be conducted by 'I Breathe for India: Covid Crisis Relief'. Lara Dutta and Shyamal Vallabhjee will host the program and will be aired on May 9. Ace director Karan Johar shared the information on his official Instagram and wrote, “I am Committed in my effort to helping India accelerate the fight against COVID-19, Every rupee we raise through this fundraiser will be doubled by our donor partners.” He even urged fans to stay home and be safe.

The program will be aired across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube from 6 pm-8 pm. Among other are Abhishek Bachchan, Shekhar Kapur, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishab Pant, Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Take a look here:

Through this program, they aim to generate at least Rs 10 crores which will be further use for the COVID patients. The nation is facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. , Twinkle Khanna, Sonu Sood, and others are actively working and trying to arrange more cylinders for the needy.

