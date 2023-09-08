Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan invest big in office properties in Mumbai: Report

Real estate has always been the top choice for high net-worth individuals. Our Bollywood superstars are also no less when it comes to making smart investments. Bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty amongst others have also invested in properties earlier. Now, recent reports suggest that the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Kartk Aaryan have also acquired office spaces in a high- end luxury property.

Amitabh Bachchan acquires four offices for nearly Rs. 29 crore

In a recent report published by Economic Times, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased four offices spread over nearly 8,400 sq ft in a commercial project in Oshiwara locality of Mumbai’s Andheri suburb for nearly Rs. 29 crore. The office units acquired by him are on the 21st floor. The legendary actor has purchased these offices from realty developer Veer Savarkar Projects. He got the registration of the deals done on September 1 and paid a stamp duty of Rs. 1.72 crore for the same.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan invest in Mumbai office properties

The report further adds that actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan along with her mother, Amrita Singh have also bought properties in the tower. It is worth noting that Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol too have acquired offices in the same project earlier.

While Kartik has acquired the office which is spread across nearly 2,100 sq ft for Rs 10 crores. Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, on the other hand, have together bought a similar size of office for Rs. 9 crore as per the documents accessed through FloorTap.com. The Love Aaj Kal duo’s office units are on the fourth floor of the tower.

In addition to this, the report further adds that as per the registration details available on the portal of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the 28 upper floors and 4 basements are currently under construction and are scheduled to be delivered in June 2025.

It is worth noting that Ajay Devgn had acquired five office properties for Rs 45 crore in the same building in April earlier this year. Months later, Kajol purchased an office space spread over nearly 2,100 sq ft in the same tower for Rs. 7.64 crore in July. All these five properties are spread over 13, 293 sq ft across 16th and 17th floors of the tower.

Kartik Aaryan purchased a luxury apartment earlier this year

Earlier in July, Kartik Aaryan purchased a luxury apartment for Rs. 17.50 crore in Siddhi Vinayak Building, in the Presidency society of Juhu area. The apartment is 1916 sq feet in size. The sale is one of the most expensive ones in the area.

