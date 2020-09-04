  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with his busy schedule after coronavirus recovery as he shoots 4 projects in a day

It has been a few weeks since Amitabh Bachchan has returned home from the hospital but the actor is already back to a hectic shoot schedule.
Amitabh Bachchan's busy schedule will make you think twice if this was the same legendary actor who had tested positive for coronavirus less than a month ago. Big B took to Twitter on Thursday night to share some glimpses from his campaign shoots and revealed what a packed day he had in terms of work. It has been a few weeks since Big B has returned home from the hospital but the actor was back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Apart from that, he also shot for various campaigns, all in a day's work.  

Taking to Twitter, Big B relayed his excitement of being back on sets. He wrote, "T 3648 - yooo .. hooo !!! .. back to the grind and work .. 4 campaign films .. 5 outfit changes .. 4 still shoots .. 5 hrs one day .. other than me everyone else looking like they ready for a 'heist' ...and tomorrow on to KBC .. !!" 

Recently, Sony TV confirmed that Big B will soon start shooting for KBC 12 as it shared images of the new set. Along with the pictures, the studio wrote: “The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT." Big B, too, was ecstatic about KBC and tweeted, " Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’!!" Talk about dedication and hustle! 

