'Amitabh Bachchan ki jai ho': Fans celebrate as Big B waves to them from Jalsa on his 79th birthday; WATCH

On his 79th birthday, fans of Amitabh Bachchan have been pouring in love on the senior star. Many of his fans gathered outside his Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of him and wish him on his birthday. Known for never letting his fans feel disappointed, Big B was seen coming out at his gate for a quick darshan on his birthday. The senior star took out moments before stepping out and waved to his fans from a distance.

ANI tweeted the video in which we could see Mr Bachchan clad in a white kurta pajama as he stood at the gate behind the security and waved to everyone who was standing there to wish him. The senior star could be seen smiling and wishing everyone with folded hands on his 79th birthday. Post this, Big B got in his car to leave Jalsa and fans could be seen rejoicing and chanting 'Amitabh Bachchan Ki Jai'. As Big B left, fans waved him goodbye. Many felt that their day was made as they got a glimpse of the senior actor.

Take a look:

#WATCH | Actor Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans who have gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai to celebrate his 79th birthday pic.twitter.com/wEgn7Ru8k4 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans began showering love in the comments. A fan wrote, "There's always a reference/inspiration to anything in life. And there's only one name when it comes to cinema - Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji! Happy Birthday, @SrBachchan sir. It's a blessing to be a part of your era sir #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan." Another one wrote, "Happy bday @SrBachchan ji"

Celebs too have been pouring in wishes for him on social media. Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh and other stars shared memories with Big B on social media to wish on his special day.

