Amitabh Bachchan kicks COVID 19 in creative pic with son Abhishek Bachchan; Says ‘Be the one to strike first’

Amitabh Bachchan is kicking COVID-19 to the curb in his new post that also includes his son Abhishek Bachchan. The 77-year-old actor who recently got discharged from hospital and sent home after he was tested negative for Coronavirus took to his social media account and shared a motivational poem that was written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In the picture uploaded, the actor and his son are seen donning sports attire on a sports ground. He seems to be kicking a football that was edited into a pictorial representation of the virus.

Taking to his Instagram account, recently Amitabh Bachchan uploaded a picture of him and his son Abhishek Bachchan together alongside a caption that was written by his father. He wrote, “धनुष उठा, प्रहार कर तू सबसे पहला वार कर अग्नि सी धधक–धधक हिरन सी सजग सजग सिंह सी दहाड़ कर शंख सी पुकार कर रुके न तू, थके न तू झुके न तू, थमे न तू ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन (Pick up the bow and strike, Be the one to strike first, Flare up like the fire, Be alert like the deer, Roar like the lion, Don’t stop, don’t get tired, Don’t bow down, don’t stop)”

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, India after they were tested positive for Coronavirus on July 11. Though Amitabh was discharged from hospital after testing negative on August 2nd, Abhishek is still hospitalized three weeks down treatment and is yet to be tested negative.

