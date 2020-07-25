  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan lauds special talent singing Shape of You amid COVID 19 treatment: You have brightened my day

Amitabh Bachchan has been receiving treatment for COVID 19 at the Nanavati hospital from the past few weeks. The senior star shared a video of a young girl singing a fusion version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You and expressed how it brightened up his day in the hospital.
941 reads Mumbai
It has been a few weeks since the Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan have been in the hospital for COVID 19 treatment and fans continue to pray for their speedy recovery. Amid his treatment for COVID 19, Big B has been extremely active on social media and has been sharing his thoughts with his fans via his blog too. Now, on Saturday, Big B seems to have received a sweet musical surprise from a friend who sent him a video of a young girl crooning Ed Sheeran’s song Shape Of You.

Taking to social media, Mr Bachchan did not just share the video of the young talent singing the fusion version of Shape Of You, but also thanked his friend and the singer for adding a touch of happiness to his day in the hospital. In the video, we get to see a girl in casuals mixing up Karnatak & Western pop and crooning Shape Of You. Big B lauded the girl’s talent and her ability to make his day better amid the COVID 19 treatment. 

He wrote, “T 3605 - My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!”

Here is Big B’s tweet:

Meanwhile, as per the reports, the Bachchan family is recovering well at the hospital. Initially, only Big B and Abhishek were admitted to the hospital as they were showing mild symptoms while Aaradhya and Aishwarya were home quarantined. However, later, Aishwarya and Aaradhya too were moved to the hospital after they developed mild symptoms of the virus. Recently, Big B also squashed reports of his recovery from COVID 19 and expressed his thoughts over it in a tweet.

Credits :Getty ImagesTwitter

