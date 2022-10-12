Amitabh Bachchan looks regal in ethnic wear as he poses with Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan is no less than a living legend in the world of entertainment. Just yesterday, the superstar celebrated his 80 th birthday. It was no surprise that Big B was flooded with sweet and heartfelt birthday wishes and love from fans from across the world. Even his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared adorable posts on the special occasion. And now, a few moments back, Shweta took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a couple of new photos from Sr. Bachchan’s birthday celebration. Check them out below.

Some time back, Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of new pictures showcasing how they ended Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday celebrations. In the first photo, Shweta and Big B can be seen seated next to each other as the father and daughter duo held each other close. Both of them looked extremely regal as they twinned in gorgeous, printed ethnic wear. In the next picture, Sr. Bachchan can be seen seated in the middle with Abhishek and Shweta on his either side. Abhishek can be seen looking dapper as he donned a bright yellow kurta with trousers. The trio looked at the camera and smiled as they posed for the picture.

Sharing the post, Shweta wrote in the caption, “Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day (white heart emojis)”.

Take a look: