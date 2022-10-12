Amitabh Bachchan looks regal in ethnic wear as he poses with Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday yesterday.
Amitabh Bachchan is no less than a living legend in the world of entertainment. Just yesterday, the superstar celebrated his 80th birthday. It was no surprise that Big B was flooded with sweet and heartfelt birthday wishes and love from fans from across the world. Even his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared adorable posts on the special occasion. And now, a few moments back, Shweta took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a couple of new photos from Sr. Bachchan’s birthday celebration. Check them out below.
Amitabh Bachchan ends his 80th birthday bash with sweet photos
Some time back, Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of new pictures showcasing how they ended Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday celebrations. In the first photo, Shweta and Big B can be seen seated next to each other as the father and daughter duo held each other close. Both of them looked extremely regal as they twinned in gorgeous, printed ethnic wear. In the next picture, Sr. Bachchan can be seen seated in the middle with Abhishek and Shweta on his either side. Abhishek can be seen looking dapper as he donned a bright yellow kurta with trousers. The trio looked at the camera and smiled as they posed for the picture.
Sharing the post, Shweta wrote in the caption, “Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day (white heart emojis)”.
Earlier yesterday, Abhishek took to his Instagram space and shared a video where Jaya Bachchan and he can be seen surprising Big B for his birthday on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He also wrote a long caption explaining all the hard work and secrecy that went behind surprising the megastar on his special day.
Amitabh Bachchan’s work front
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the movie Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati. He now has Uunchai with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra.
