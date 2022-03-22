Amitabh Bachchan to make special appearance in ‘Piku’ director Shoojit Sircar’s next film: Reports

The collaboration between megastar Amitabh Bachchan and ace director Shoojit Sircar in movies such as Piku, Gulabo Sitabo, and Pink has won several hearts. Their ‘Jodi’ has created some magical onscreen moments. Speaking of which, according to Etimes, Big B and Shoojit Sircar are going to collaborate again.

According to the report, Amitabh Bachchan is making a special appearance in Shoojit Sircar’s next film and, he had flown to Kolkata to shoot for his part in the movie. However, the details about the project have been kept under the wraps. As per the sources, Amitabh Bachchan’s role is going to be important in the film. To note, this would be the fifth collaboration between Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan. They had also worked together in a film called Shoebite which is yet to be released.

Earlier, Big B had shared a photo on social media while travelling. Sharing this, he wrote on Instagram, "Travelled and ‘pinked’ up .. a new day a new film a new learning .. each day .."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Jhund in the role of a football coach. The film was helmed by Nagraj Manjule. His performance in it was loved and the film received a lot of appreciation from the critics as well. Besides this, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is slated to release on April 29 this year. Also, Amitabh Bachchan has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn says he wouldn’t have made Runway 34 if Amitabh Bachchan had refused the role