Amitabh Bachchan marks 46 yrs of Chupke Chupke with Jaya; Reveals Namak Haram, Anand were shot at Jalsa

On the 46th anniversary of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s iconic film Chupke Chupke, Amitabh Bachchan has taken to his social media handles to share a throwback picture with Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan loves to keep his fans updated by sharing interesting posts on his social media handle. Now today, Amitabh and his wife, actress ’s iconic film Chupke Chupke has marked 46 years. The film was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Thus, Big B has taken to his social media handle to share a throwback picture of him along with Jaya from the film. Along with the photo, he has also shared a piece of trivia.

The superstar has revealed that several iconic films like Anand, Namak Haram among others had been shot at his home, Jalsa. While sharing a few throwback pictures from the sets of Chupke Chupke, Amitabh wrote, “T 3870 -'Chupke Chupke ',with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there - Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then...” He has also shared the same post on his Instagram handle.

Soon after he posted the same, several fans dropped in sweet comments on his post. On Twitter, filmmaker Kunal Kohli wrote, "Wow sir. What a feeling it must’ve been to be able to buy that house filled with so many memories of countless meetings, shootings. Incredible to retain that property as yours. There’s history of indian cinema in almost every move of yours." And on Instagram, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “For safety sake, let me I love this film,” followed with a heart emoji while wrote, “Wow.”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post here:

T 3870 -'Chupke Chupke ',with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there - Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then.. pic.twitter.com/UMKJ6OaWoK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 10, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Rumy Jaffery's Chehre. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty in key roles. It was all set to release in theatres on April 9 but got postponed due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases. Big B also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside , and .

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan after watching Abhishek's The Big Bull: It’s a moment of pride to see their 'progress report'

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×