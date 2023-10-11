Amitabh Bachchan meets fans on birthday; Abhishek Bachchan joins through wifey Aishwarya Rai’s video call

Indian cinema's legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 81st birthday today. Interestingly, Big B chose to have a brief interaction with his fans, who were gathered outside his residence Jalsa on this special occasion, and was snapped meeting them at 12 AM on his birthday. As Amitabh Bachchan met his fans outside Jalsa, a couple of his family members, including his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughters Aaradhya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, were spotted witnessing the special occasion.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Navya Navel witness Amitabh Bachchan's interaction with his fans

In the latest viral video of Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar is seen waving at his fans who were gathered outside Jalsa, with a million-dollar smile on his face. However what caught the eye of netizens, is the sight of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was seen standing at the main entrance of Jalsa, along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and niece Navya Naveli Nanda. Interestingly, in the little glimpses of Aishwarya, it was evident that the doting daughter-in-law was on a video call. Later, it was later revealed that she was making sure that her hubby Abhishek Bachchan, who is away for shooting, was part of the special moments.

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan's video from Jalsa, below:

Abhishek Bachchan confirms he witnessed the special occasion through video call

Recently, a dedicated Bachchan family page on X (formerly Twitter), named Betwitching Bachchans made a post, that suggests that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who witnessed Amitabh Bachchan's special moments with his fans, was on a video call with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan. The Guru actor confirmed the same, by dropping a comment on the post, that reads: "Yup, wifey showing me what's going on."

Have a look at Abhishek Bachchan's comment, below:

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday plans

As always, Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly planning to celebrate his birthday at his residence, in the presence of his family members. The senior superstar, who is an extremely private person when it comes to his personal life, is not a big fan of massive birthday parties. However, Big B's family members, film industry friends, and fans are now busy wishing the legend with social media posts.

