Amitabh Bachchan as Meyer Offerman, Ranbir Kapoor as Jonah Heidelbaum; Hunters feat Bollywood stars

We have imagined some of our beloved Bollywood stars as the main characters of the popular series Hunters. Here is a list of B-town celebs who we think will fit into the iconic roles.

There is no denying this fact that the entertainment industry has suffered a lot this year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the spirits are being kept alive and every one belonging to the fraternity has tried to make sure that the masses aren’t devoid of entertainment. This year, several amazing series have been rolled out which have received a tremendous response from the audience. One of them is the American drama series Hunters that premiered on 21st February 2020.

Inspired by real events and characters, this amazing series has created quite an uproar on the internet owing to its thrilling storyline, soundtrack, and of course, impressive star cast. There is no second doubt that many of us could not take our eyes off the screen when Al Pacino aka Meyer Offerman appeared in the episodes and delivered some powerful dialogues while showcasing his brilliant acting prowess once again! The man never fails to impress his audience, does he?

Apart from that, other actors like Logan Lerman, Lena Olin, Jerrika Hinton, Grey Austin, Dylan Baker, Tiffany Boone, etc. have also played their characters pretty well thereby contributing to the interesting plot. Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, Hunters is a must-watch for everyone. While no one can ever take place of the original star cast in the series, we can’t help but imagine how some of our beloved Bollywood stars would look if they were to be cast in Hunters. We have now re-imagined a few B-town celebs who could be perfect matches for some of the main characters of the series.

Here is our proposed cast for Hunters:

Amitabh Bachchan as Meyer Offerman

If there is one man who could possibly fit into Al Pacino’s shoes in the series, it is definitely Big B. We feel he would perfectly fit into Meyer Offerman’s character who happens to be the leader of ‘Hunters’ and a holocaust survivor.

as Jonah Heidelbaum

Given that Ranbir Kapoor has experimented with multiple roles in the course of his career, we feel he will be a perfect fit for Jonah’s character who later on goes to be an instrumental part of the ‘Hunters’ under the guidance of Meyer Offerman.

as Colonel

We have found Tabu to be a perfect fit for Colonel’s role which was originally played by Lena Olin. The actress has played grey or negative characters in many movies which makes her suitable for playing the aforementioned character.

as Millie Morris

Remember Taapsee’s stellar performance in Naam Shabana in which she played the role of an Indian agent? That is what makes us re-imagine the actress as the fearless FBI agent Millie Morris.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Biff Simpson

Just like Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also played quite a number of negative characters in several movies. We feel he will perfectly fit into Dylan Baker’s role as Biff Simpson who happens to be an undercover Nazi agent.

Riteish Deshmukh as Travis Leich

The audience has seen Riteish Deshmukh playing the role of a villain in movies like Marjaavaan and Ek Villain. He could possibly fit into Greg Austin’s role as Travis Leich who happens to be a follower of the ‘Fourth Reich.’

